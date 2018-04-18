Jerry O’Connell: actor, substitute talk show host, Bravo superfan, husband, father of two, and now, matchmaker.

On Monday, the 44-year-old star took a stab at a new side hustle when he attempted to set up recently single Miranda Lambert with his pal Brett Tucker.

It all started on Sunday, when O’Connell attended the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards with wife Rebecca Romijn. There, O’Connell saw Miranda Lambert take home two prizes: female vocalist of the year and song of the year (for “Tin Man”). But it was watching Lambert sing earlier in the evening that gave O’Connell the idea that a love connection might be the right move.

“During her riveting performance of ‘Keeper of the Flame,’ I thought @mirandalambert should meet my friend, Brett Tucker,” O’Connell wrote on his Instagram account, captioning a split photo of Lambert and Tucker.

“He sweet, talented and has good credit,” O’Connell added, of Tucker. “I will take this down if anyone is offended but I thought it deserved a shot. How do we make this happen?”

Later, O’Connell added a few updates to the post. “MAJOR UPDATE: I HAVE BEEN TOLD THEY HAVE COMPATIBLE ZODIAC SIGNS,” he wrote. “ANOTHER UPDATE: @rebeccaromijn wants to know why I am not hooking HER up with Brett Tucker.”

Lambert, 34, does appear to be single if her song of the year acceptance speech is any indication.

“Thank you guys so much for sharing my broken heart with me,” the country singer said for the win, which helped her make history as the artist with the most ACMs ever: 31 (Lambert was previously tied with Brooks & Dunn).

The single, which is featured on her latest album The Weight of These Wings, was written shortly after her 2015 divorce from Blake Shelton. Since then, Lambert moved on to date Anderson East, but the pair recently split after more than two years together.

As for Tucker, for those not in the know, he’s an Australian actor and singer known for his breakout role as Daniel Fitzgerald in the hit soap Neighbours.

Since crossing the Pacific, the 45-year-old has appeared in a slew of TV projects in the United States including Mistresses, CSI, Castle, NCIS, and Rizzoli & Isles.