Jennifer Nettles Releases New Song ‘King of the City’ in Honor of 9/11 Anniversary

Jennifer Nettles has released a powerful new song.

On Friday the Grammy winner released “King of the City,” a song about a window washer who lost his life during the attack on the World Trade Center on September 11th, 2001.

“I want to humanize the immigrant story as an American story, and allow people a different narrative from what they might be seeing on the news or in their communities,” Nettles tells Rolling Stone.

“The places I want to address are places of pain, to say, ‘Where does it hurt? Let’s talk about that’ – and we are hurting as a country,” Nettles continued. “So I hope that within the Latino community, people feel validated and seen with this song, and I hope that within the country at large it sends a message of unity.”

With lyrics like, “It’s true I wasn’t born here / But my heart is sworn here / To hold up your dreams with my own / That day on my porch / I made it to church / And I prayed for each soul to fly home,” the song pulls at the heart strings.

Listen to “King of the City” above.