Jennifer Nettles Joined by Brandy Clark and Amos Lee for Front and Center Performance

Front and Center is enlisting the help of Grammy Award winner Jennifer Nettles to continue the momentum behind a star-studded seventh season.

In an exclusive debut clip of the episode, which was filmed at New York’s Iridium, Nettles is joined by CMA Award-winning singer/songwriter Brandy Clark to perform her hit song, “Love Can Go to Hell.” She also gets a little help from friend Amos Lee, later in the episode, to perform two additional songs including Sugarland’s beloved “Very Last Country Song.”



Best known for her role as the lead singer of the duo Sugarland, Nettles, 42, recently made news for revealing that she feels “liberated” by her solo career, despite early concerns that she wouldn’t be comfortable on her own.

“The whole impetus behind going solo was an artistic inspiration in the sense that, obviously success is fantastic,” she said in an interview with her label, Big Machine Label Group. “But as one becomes successful and gets branded with a certain sound if the brand starts to become more of the focus than the evolution of the art then that’s putting the cart before the horse. And I could see that actually happening.”

Season 7 of Front and Center also features the musical talents of Shawn Mendes, The Cadillac Three, Cheap Trick, Southside Johnny, Steve Vai, Rob Thomas, Kaleo, and Dawes.