A Look Back at Jennifer Nettles’ Country Christmases

By @julietmazz

DESERT CHRISTMAS

"Holiday vacation last year in Santa Fe," Nettles says of this shot with son Magnus from 2015.

2 of 8

CHRISTMAS GOODIES

 

"Not gonna lie. THE best dark chocolate crackle cookies. Ever. Period."

3 of 8

DECK THE HALLS

"I can't take credit for my tree decor," says Nettles. "That is my mother's beautiful vision here on my tree."

4 of 8

SMILE FOR SANTA

"Classic Santa pic," says Nettles.

5 of 8

STRIKE A POSE

"Basically I was the cutest. Note the Raggedy Anne doll in my lap."

 

6 of 8

FEELING FANCY

"Not only is my hair game and tooth game strong here," jokes Nettles, "I remember thinking this nightgown was 'fancy' because it was silky."

7 of 8

HITTING THE KEYS

"My little old upright. Probably jamming to something off of Van Halen's 1984 album," Nettles jokes.

8 of 8

ON HER LIST

"Don't remember what I received here, but clearly it was a teenage dream!" says Nettles. "Probably something amazing, like Poison the perfume. Or maybe Calvin Klein's Obsession. Nice bangs!"

