A Look Back at Jennifer Nettles’ Country Christmases
By Julie Mazziotta•@julietmazz
DESERT CHRISTMAS
"Holiday vacation last year in Santa Fe," Nettles says of this shot with son Magnus from 2015.
CHRISTMAS GOODIES
"Not gonna lie. THE best dark chocolate crackle cookies. Ever. Period."
DECK THE HALLS
"I can't take credit for my tree decor," says Nettles. "That is my mother's beautiful vision here on my tree."
SMILE FOR SANTA
"Classic Santa pic," says Nettles.
STRIKE A POSE
"Basically I was the cutest. Note the Raggedy Anne doll in my lap."
FEELING FANCY
"Not only is my hair game and tooth game strong here," jokes Nettles, "I remember thinking this nightgown was 'fancy' because it was silky."
HITTING THE KEYS
"My little old upright. Probably jamming to something off of Van Halen's 1984 album," Nettles jokes.
ON HER LIST
"Don't remember what I received here, but clearly it was a teenage dream!" says Nettles. "Probably something amazing, like Poison the perfume. Or maybe Calvin Klein's Obsession. Nice bangs!"
