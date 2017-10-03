Jason Aldean Cancels Concerts ‘Out of Respect for Victims’ of Las Vegas Shooting: ‘It’s the Right Thing to Do’

Jason Aldean has canceled this weekend’s series of concerts following his show in Las Vegas where at least 59 people were killed.

“As a result of what happened in Las Vegas this week, we have decided to cancel this coming weekend’s shows. I feel like out of respect for the victims, their families and our fans, it is the right thing to do,” Aldean, 40, said in a statement on Tuesday.

“It has been an emotional time for everyone involved this week, so we plan to take some time to mourn the ones we have lost and be close with our family and friends,” he continued.

Canceled dates for Aldean’s They Don’t Know Tour impact his Californian leg of the tour and include Oct. 6 at The Forum in Los Angeles, Oct. 7 at Mattress Firm Amphitheater in San Diego, and Oct. 8 at Honda Center in Anaheim. Refunds are available at point of purchase.

The tour will resume on Oct. 12 at BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

“Our first time back onstage will be a very tough and emotional thing for us, but we will all get through it together and honor the people we lost by doing the only thing we know how to do — play our songs for them,” Aldean said. “I hope everyone understands why we can’t play this weekend and I’m sorry if anyone is disappointed.”

He concluded his statement: “I hope everyone understands why we can’t play this weekend and I’m sorry if anyone is disappointed. I want to say thank you for the outpouring of love from my friends and fans we have received over the last couple days. You guys have no idea how much you have helped get us through this tough time.”

On Tuesday afternoon, officials said that at least 59 people had been killed and more than 500 were injured.

On Sunday night, gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire from his 32nd-floor hotel room at the Mandalay Bay casino on the crowd of more than 22,000 at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, an outdoor country music festival that was at the end of its third day and Aldean was performing the closing set.

The country star released an emotional plea on Monday evening asking fans and followers to “come together and stop the hate.”

“Something has changed in this country and in this world lately that is scary to see. This world is becoming the kind of place I am afraid to raise my children in,” said Aldean, who is expecting a baby boy with wife Brittany.

How to Help and Learn About Loved Ones

Friends and family are asked to report missing people believed to be connected to the shooting using the hotline 1-800-536-9488.

Anyone with photo or video evidence of the shooting is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

The city of Las Vegas has established a Family Reunification Center to help connect relatives with the more than 500 people who were injured.

In addition, city officials urged those locally who wish to donate blood to visit one of two donation centers operated by United Blood Services, either at 6930 W. Charleston in Las Vegas or at 601 Whitney Ranch Drive in Henderson, Nevada.

A victims’ fund has been started on GoFundMe by Steve Sisolak the Clark County, Nevada, commission chair. Other groups providing relief include the local chapter of the American Red Cross and the National Compassion Fund.