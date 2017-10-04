Jason Aldean’s Pregnant Wife Brittany Breaks Silence About ‘Pain and Heartache’ of Las Vegas Shooting

Brittany Kerr Aldean thought of her and Jason Aldean‘s unborn child as a gunman rained automatic gunfire on a crowd of thousands while the country singer performed at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on Sunday.

“As we laid behind equipment onstage with some of our road family, bullets flying past … all I could think was, ‘I never even got to hold my baby,’ ” Kerr Aldean wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

Kerr Aldean said she was in a tent with friends near the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino when 64-year-old Stephen Paddock opened fire on the festival from the 32nd floor of the building.

“As you can imagine my first instinct was to run to [Jason] and his was the same,” Kerr Aldean wrote of her husband. She began the note: “It’s been hard to process what happened the other night … still feel like I’m in a daze.”

The attack left 58 people dead and more than 500 injured. Footage from the incident showed Aldean fleeing the stage shortly after the gunfire started.

“We all made sure the others knew we loved them and then ran for cover where we stayed for the next couple hours,” she continued. “We were the lucky ones. I can’t put into words the pain and heartache we feel for the ones who are no longer with us.”

The statement was Kerr’s first in days following the incident, she captioned the note: “Took me a while to be able to write these words … thank you to everyone who has reached out to Jason and [me] … Means the world to us💙.”

Less than a day after the shooting, Aldean released an emotional plea asking fans and followers to “come together and stop the hate.”

“Something has changed in this country and in this world lately that is scary to see. This world is becoming the kind of place I am afraid to raise my children in,” he said.

He later announced the cancellation of this weekend’s series of concerts, writing in a statement, “I feel like out of respect for the victims, their families and our fans, it is the right thing to do.”