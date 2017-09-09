Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin Are ‘Actively Working’ on Their Marriage: ‘We’re in So Much Therapy,’ Says the Singer

Jana Kramer is opening up about her complicated relationship with husband Mike Caussin.

After tying the knot in May 2015, news broke a year later that the country star and former NFL tight end were taking a break after Caussin was reportedly unfaithful and later entered treatment at a rehabilitation facility.

“He’s still my husband, yes,” the One Tree Hill alum explained during an appearance on Bachelor alum Olivia Caridi’s podcast, Mouthing Off, on Tuesday. “Everyone is like, ‘Oh, your estranged husband’ because we’re technically separated. We didn’t separate in the court.”

Since Caussin, 30, left rehab, Kramer, 33, said the two have been “actively working” through their issues.

“I’m just focusing on our family and trying to figure it out,” Kramer said. “It’s day-by-day. We’re not divorced, he’s not my estranged husband [and] he’s very much in my life. Legally, he is my husband. I have a ring on my finger.”

Working through the issues in their marriage hasn’t been without its difficulties, though.

“Trust is a hard thing when it’s broke to get back,” Kramer admits. “We’re in so much therapy it’s not even funny. But it’s good, though. I’ve learned so much about myself in the process. And again, either way we’ll come out healthier because of it.”

Kramer and Caussin welcomed their first child together, daughter Jolie Rae, in January 2016 — and Kramer said the two are committed to co-parenting right now.

“The only reason that I stayed is because I’ve seen how hard he’s worked to become the better version of himself and to be a better man and be very present,” the “Circles” singer said. “Again, we all have our moments where we question that and have hard times. But he’s working extremely hard and he’s so good with Jolie. Like, he’s an incredible dad. I see that and I recognize that.”

Despite divorce rumors, which Kramer called the “craziest thing,” she confirmed that they are still currently living together.

“I look at my baby girl and I’m like, ‘I’m going to keep fighting’ because I see him trying too,” she said. “So that’s why we never released a statement because I don’t want to ever be like, ‘Oh, we’re great and in love.’ We’re in the trenches. Maybe down the road, we’ll be like, ‘This is what we’ve accomplished or not.’ I don’t know, it’s our thing.”