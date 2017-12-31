Jana Kramer and her husband are going into 2018 stronger than ever!

On Sunday, the country singer and actress revealed that she and her husband Mike Caussin renewed their vows in Hawaii earlier this month after working together to mend their relationship.

“2017……..you broke my heart, you broke me down, you made me question everything, but damn did you make me strong. You taught me patience, you taught me family was everything. You made me believe not only in myself but the power of forgiveness. You turned me into the women I always wanted to be,” she wrote on social media, alongside photos of the couple’s romantic vow renewal ceremony.

“I have NO clue what 2018 has in store for me but I’ve never been more ready to live day by day and enjoy each day as it comes at me. Here’s to always believing in love and fighting for it…. (Pics from Hawaii Dec 2nd…vow renewal)….2018, I’m ready for you!” she added.

Kramer and Caussin share one daughter, Jolie Rae.

RELATED VIDEO: Jana Kramer Welcomes Daughter Jolie Rae

After tying the knot in May 2015, news broke a year later that the country star and former NFL tight end were taking a break because Caussin was reportedly unfaithful and later entered treatment at a rehabilitation facility.

“He’s still my husband, yes,” the One Tree Hill alum explained during an appearance on Bachelor alum Olivia Caridi’s podcast, Mouthing Off, in September of this year. “Everyone is like, ‘Oh, your estranged husband’ because we’re technically separated. We didn’t separate in the court.”

Since Caussin, 30, left rehab, Kramer said the two had been “actively working” through their issues.

“I’m just focusing on our family and trying to figure it out,” Kramer, 34, said. “It’s day-by-day. We’re not divorced, he’s not my estranged husband [and] he’s very much in my life. Legally, he is my husband. I have a ring on my finger. It’s hard, every day — some days I’m like, ‘I can’t do this.’ … But other days I’m like, ‘No, fight for it. It’s for our family.’ Cause I’ve given up so easily in the past before, so I really want to sit in the trenches and fight for it.”

❤️ A post shared by Jana Kramer (@kramergirl) on Nov 10, 2017 at 3:56pm PST

Working through the issues in their marriage hasn’t been without its difficulties, though.

“Trust is a hard thing when it’s broke to get back,” Kramer admitted. “We’re in so much therapy it’s not even funny. But it’s good, though. I’ve learned so much about myself in the process. And again, either way we’ll come out healthier because of it.”

“I acknowledge that certain actions and behaviors have caused issues in my marriage and I am deeply sorry for the pain I have caused Jana,” Caussin told PEOPLE exclusively in 2016. “I have and will continue to take the steps needed to change who I am as a person in order to be a better husband and father.”

Just after the couple’s Dec. 2 renewals, Kramer revealed to fans some heartbreaking news: she suffered a miscarriage.

Kramer said she hoped sharing her story would help other women who have gone through a similar loss.

“For the women out there who have miscarried in the past and need support and a place to grieve their little one lost or to those in the thick of it like me who are currently grieving and in pain, let us all be there for each other,” she said. “You don’t need to feel alone and maybe that’s me talking to myself but if you need a place to share, I’m here for you.. .and all of us are (and guys too — we sometimes silence your voice because you feel bad to express how it’s made u feel so let this be a safe place for you too).”