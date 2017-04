I visited with Safe Horizon, which operates the largest domestic violence shelter program in New York City (and the U.S.). They provide temporary housing to over 850 women and 1,100 children after they’ve escaped an abusive situation each year. Here I am touring the shelter. This was their living area to read books, etc. And I loved these quotes on the wall - "You are amazing, you are brave, you are strong." "Life is tough, my darling, but so are you."