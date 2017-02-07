Jamie Lynn Spears’ ‘Baby Girl’ Maddie Inspired Her Emotional Song ‘When the Lights Go Out’

Jamie Lynn Spears‘ daughter Maddie has been a source of inspiration for the star, almost since birth.

The former child star welcomed her daughter in 2008. Two years later, she split from Maddie’s dad, Casey Aldridge, and shortly after moved to Nashville to pursue her dreams as a singer-songwriter. Following the move, Spears wrote an emotional song called “When the Lights Go Out.”

“Whenever I wrote ‘When the Lights Go Out,’ it was coming from a place … it was the first night, of course, that Maddie was away from me,” Spears said of the track — which she sang at the Grand Ole Opry this summer — in her revealing TLC documentary of the same name.

“She was with her dad for the first time, and I was by myself. In that moment, I called Daddy [Jamie Spears] — I was just by myself, and I was just like, I want to be able to let people into that side of me because that’s the story. That’s why I’m doing it. As you can tell, the music moves me, of course, but it comes from moments like that,” she said in the documentary. “It reminds me of exactly why I’m still driven to do this — for this baby girl.”

The tear-jerking song’s lyrics go: “Somebody had to leave / I just hate it had to be me / When the lights go out and I struggle with the silence / Haunted by the quiet / ‘Til morning comes around / But I know someday on the other side of crying / It won’t feel the way it does right now / When the lights go out.”

Per a police report obtained by PEOPLE, 8-year-old Maddie was driving an ATV on Sunday within view of Spears and her husband Jamie Watson when she took a hard right to avoid running over a nearby drainage ditch, causing the ATV to “enter the pond” on her parents’ property.

“The ATV and child were instantly submerged in the water right before their eyes. Within seconds the child’s mother, stepfather and other family members reached the pond, dove in and attempted to rescue the child to no avail,” states the report. “The child was trapped and secured by the seatbelt and the ATV’s safety netting. Within two minutes, Acadian Ambulance Services arrived and assisted in freeing the child from the cold waters.”

Maddie is currently in stable but critical condition at a nearby hospital.

Need all the wishes and prayers for my niece 💜 pic.twitter.com/lTlVQmNEh5 — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) February 6, 2017

On Monday, Maddie’s famous aunt, Britney Spears, asked fans for support.

“Need all the wishes and prayers for my niece,” the pop star tweeted.