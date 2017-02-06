Jamie Lynn Spears Watched Daughter Maddie, 8, Crash ATV into Pond But Couldn’t Rescue Her, Police Say

Jamie Lynn Spears watched her 8-year-old daughter Maddie drive an ATV into a pond, but was unable to rescue her from underwater, says a dramatic police report.

According to a statement by Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards and obtained by PEOPLE, the accident occurred shortly before 3:00 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. Contrary to earlier reports, the crash did not take place during a hunting trip, but on the family property, in full view of Spears and her husband, Maddie’s step-father Jamie Watson.

The child was apparently steering the vehicle to avoid running over a nearby drainage ditch. “In doing so, she overcorrected causing the ATV to enter the pond,” the report continues. “The ATV and child were instantly submerged in the water right before their eyes.”

“Within seconds the child’s mother, step-father and other family members reached the pond, dove in and attempted to rescue the child to no avail. The child was trapped and secured by the seatbelt and the ATV’s safety netting. Within two minutes, Acadian Ambulance Services arrived and assisted in freeing the child from the cold waters.”

Maddie is currently in stable but critical condition at a nearby hospital.

“This is an extremely tragic accident,” the report concludes. “The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking you to keep this family in your constant prayers as they try to cope with this horrible incident. We ask that you respect their privacy during this time of need.”

When reached Sunday by Entertainment Tonight, Maddie’s grandfather—and Jamie Lynn’s father—Jamie Spears, had a brief but emotional message. “All I can say is pray for our baby Maddie,” he told the outlet.

Last June, Spears, 25 — who is the younger sister of Britney Spears and wed her husband Watson in 2014 — opened up about raising her daughter out of the limelight.

“She’s got such a sweet little heart,” she told PEOPLE. “I feel like I’ve raised her with a lot of honesty, but I’ve also raised her with a lot of love. She’s a very happy, content little girl, and there’s nothing more a parent could ask for. That’s my most proud accomplishment out of anything and always will be.”