Nashville took Austin last Saturday, as the iHeartCountry Festival descended on the Texas city for the fifth year in a row.

Presented by AT&T and hosted by Bobby Bones and Candace Cameron Bure, the lineup featured everyone from Luke Bryan and Keith Urban to Maren Morris and “yodel kid” Mason Ramsey — and PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at their group portrait.

RELATED: Luke! Maren! Brett! Inside PEOPLE’s iHeartCountry Festival 2018 Photo Booth

iHeartCountry Festival 2018 lineup Katherine Tyler for iHeartRadio 2018 - iHeartCountry Festival 2018

Additional artists in attendance for the photo were Billy Currington, Gavin DeGraw, Scotty McCreery, Luke Combs, Brett Young, Kristian Bush and Jennifer Nettles of Sugarland, Jon Pardi, Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay, Dustin Lynch and Cole Swindell.

Standout moments from the night included Bryan hopping on stage with Currington to sing “Good Directions” — which the American Idol judge wrote before he himself hit it big — the live debut of Lynch’s new single “Good Girl” and a special moment between DeGraw and superfan Young.

“I’ve seen a lot of Gavin DeGraw shows, but tonight is the first time I get to share a stage with Mr. Gavin DeGraw,” the “Mercy” singer said as he explained the musician inspired him to try songwriting.