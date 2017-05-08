Jason Aldean, Little Big Town, Kelsea Ballerini and More Squeeze in for the 2017 iHeartCountry Festival Group Photo

It’s time to say cheese—country style!

Jason Aldean, Little Big Town, Dierks Bentley, Rascal Flatts, Lady Antebellum and Kelsea Ballerini were just a few of the stars to pose together for a group photo at the 2017 iHeartCountry Festival on Saturday – and PEOPLE has the exclusive first look.

Additional artists at the music blowout in Austin, Texas, included Jake Owen, Old Dominion, and Darius Rucker.

Bentley joined forces with Ballerini in the middle of his 25-minute set for a duet on “”Different for Girls.” The “Yeah Boy” singer stepped in for Elle King, who did the honors on the original version of the song, taken from Bentley’s 2016 album, Black.