Hunter Hayes Hosts Surprise Reveal of Nashville Boys & Girls Club’s New Recording Studio

Hunter Hayes is inspiring the next generation of musicians.

The country singer was on hand for the surprise reveal of a newly renovated recording studio at a Boys & Girls Club in Nashville on Tuesday, part of the kick-off of the Lowe’s Renovation Across the Nation program.

The partnership awards $50,000 to 50 Clubs across the country, with grants going towards making critical improvements to ensure Clubs provide safe environments for after-school time.

“I love everything about this music studio project at Boys & Girls Clubs,” Hayes said. “Studios are a safe place to be creative and a safe place to discover a lot about your passions, about music, about yourself as a human. There’s a lot of growth that happens in a studio, and having access to something like this is just massive. I love that Lowe’s has dedicated so much to make this so positive and so impactful — because this is impactful.”

The children put their personal touch on the studio by painting their hands and leaving prints on the wall. They also checked out their new equipment, including keyboards and a drum set.

“I can’t imagine what a studio like this, or instruments like this, or an environment like this would have meant to me years ago,” the 25-year-old singer said. “Having access to a state-of-the-art music studio is so huge for Boys & Girls Club kids.”

Hayes also grabbed his guitar and gave a short private performance for the children, including his new song “Rescue.”

“We’re doing a lot with music education and trying to use the song in some way to do good,” he said. “It talks about people who lift you up when you need it the most and inspire you.”