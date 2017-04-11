Hunter Hayes on His Relationship with Girlfriend Libby Barnes: ‘I Know My Heart’s Happy’

Everything makes sense in Hunter Hayes and girlfriend Libby Barnes’ relationship.

The country singer sat down with PEOPLE Now to chat about his new single, “Yesterday’s Song,” and revealed the secret to maintaining a healthy relationship with a busy career is all about having good communication skills.

“Oh man, for me, making time … and communication,” says Hunter, 25. “Everyone talks about communication, but like being super clear, super upfront. We just kind of promised to each other that we’re gonna make time and commit to being with each other.”

She is incredible. She is love, patience, strength, kindness, happiness, beauty and a blessing to anyone who's lucky enough to know her. Happy Birthday Babe! A post shared by Hunter Hayes (@hunterhayes) on Feb 26, 2017 at 5:32pm PST

Hayes first introduced Barnes to his fans when he brought her to the 2014 CMA Awards, and while the duo is going strong, the country star is in no rush to get down on one knee.

“I think everybody kind of has their own schedule,” he said. “Rush is never a good word for anything, but I know my heart’s happy, and I hope she’s as happy as I am.”

Aside from promoting his new music and spending time with Barnes, Hayes is also helping veterans and their families find love — through animals. The “Wanted” singer has teamed up with Heartgard Plus and the Warrior Canine Connection to raise awareness about the unique healing quality of dogs.

“Obviously, I think we all know the love of a dog and just the relationship and how they can see your soul and talk to you in a language,” says Hayes.

From now through April 30, people nationwide have the opportunity to nominate a U.S. service member or veteran to win an all-expenses-paid trip to Nashville and a year’s supply of Heartgard Plus for their dog on heartgardians.com or via Twitter or Instagram by using the hashtags #NominateAVeteran and #Sweepstakes.

“They deserve our support,” says Hayes, who conducted a day of service at the VA NY Harbor Healthcare System on Tuesday.