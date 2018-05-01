Hillary Scott on Her Post-Twins Beauty Routine: 'I Try to Take a Shower and Draw on My Eyebrows'

Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott, 32, may have welcomed identical twin daughters Betsy Mack and Emory JoAnn only 13 weeks ago, but the singer already made a show stopping return to the red carpet and stage at the Academy of Country Music Awards. And now she’s teaming up with Herbal Essences for what she calls a very “serendipitous” and empowering new partnership.

The haircare brand, which just unveiled its Pregnant Women Can campaign, joined forces with Scott — who’s also mom to 4½ daughter Eisele Kaye — joined forces with Scott to celebrate everything pregnant women do.

“I am in the thick of things,” Scott tells PEOPLE. “I was pregnant like a minute ago with my two precious girls that are home with their big sister and daddy today! I think we need to be reminding each other of all the things we can do while pregnant with the biggest one being you’re growing a life inside of you.”

Now that Scott is a new mom of three, the star says her self-care routine “has gotten a lot quicker.”

John Shearer/WireImage

“I will say, if I gotta run out the door I pretty much draw on my eyebrows, put my hair in a bun and maybe have time for a little wand of mascara,” she says. “And I really try to take a shower everyday! [laughs] That is just full transparency.”

And when Scott does have the opportunity to go full-on glam on the red carpet, like at the ACMs in Las Vegas, she attributes her trustee shapewear beneath her dress to make her feel great while being photographed 12 weeks postpartum.

Julie Paisley Photography

“I think some of that confidence is because technically, I am like, “Okay I got three pairs of Spanx on and I am doing what I can do to feel as tight as possible and look good in my clothes!'” Scott tells us. “But ultimately it is the inner confidence of I am back to work. It feels great to be back.”

She also credits nursing her twins as the reason she felt so great making her red carpet return at the country music award show. “I will say feeding twins does a number on your body! I think the stat is I am burning 1,500 calories a day feeding my girls. You can’t do anything really in a workout class that burns that much,” Scott laughs.



But when the star isn’t quite feeling like herself, she throws on one of her favorite outfits to amp up her mood.

“If I have this new outfit that I could wear or I could go with the old faithful that I know I am going to feel confident in, I am always going to go with the old faithful,” Scott says. “For me, that is anything black, a great wrap dress or a great pair of jeans with a t-shirt and cute blazer over it. Go with what you know you’re going to feel comfortable in because that is gonna be what the vibe you really of put off.”