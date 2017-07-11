Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line … and Dolly Parton! Highest Paid Country Crooners List Features a Few Surprises

They may sing about the simple joys of life, but top country singers are raking in some serious cash.

On Tuesday, Forbes released the 2017 list of the World’s Highest-Paid Country Music Stars, with the top 10 crooners earning a total of $366 million this year.

Topping the list is Garth Brooks, whose busy touring schedule brought in $60 million in the past year.

Kenny Chesney landed the No. 2 spot with $42.5 million, and Luke Bryan follows closely with $42 million, both of whom earned their paychecks with touring and the help of endorsement deals.

Dolly Parton makes an appearance at fourth on the list. The 71-year-old singer earned in the mid-six figures range at her 63 shows over the past year, earning her a respectable $37 million. Publishing paychecks and her Dollywood theme park also add to her income.

Rounding out the top five are Toby Keith and Florida Georgia Line, who tied at $34.5 million.

The rest of the top 10 are Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, Eric Church and the Zac Brown Band.

The staggering earnings of the list are actually down from last year, dipping from $393 million to $366 million.

This year’s list was notably missing some of country’s biggest female singers. Carrie Underwood, who made the list last year by earning $26 million, and Miranda Lambert, who made $18 million in 2016, just missed the cut. However, with Maren Morris and Kelsea Ballerini gaining ground – and new albums and tours from Faith Hill and Shania Twain – next year’s list may be a bit more balanced.