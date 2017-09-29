Harry Styles Invited Country Star Cam to Open His Nashville Show: ‘He’s Even Better Than All the Hype’

Harry Styles invited Cam to open his Nashville show — and it was a “Perfect” pairing.

After hearing some of the country star’s new music from her forthcoming sophomore album (due next year), Styles asked Cam to serve as a supporting act at his Music City concert Monday night, where they both received standing ovations. PEOPLE has an exclusive photo of the former One Direction singer, 23, and the Grammy nominee, 32, backstage at Styles’ tour stop at the famed Ryman Auditorium, where he paid homage to country music by covering Little Big Town‘s hit “Girl Crush.”

The “Burning House” singer opened up to PEOPLE about sharing the stage with Styles.

“I love when you meet someone that is even better than all the hype around them,” Cam said of Styles. “Generous, authentic, brilliant musician… He’s the definition of superstar. I was speechless when I got a standing ovation at the Ryman from his fans! I can’t thank him enough for reaching out and inviting me — I’ll never forget that show for the rest of my life.”

Styles’ show in Nashville was just the third stop of his tour, in promotion of his self-titled debut solo album, which he released in May.

Cam also praised Styles’ artistry on Instagram following the show.

“Was last night a DREAM?!? @harrystyles and his band are my favorite kind of people- SO talented in so many ways and incredibly grounded,” she captioned a glowing post. “You are SO deserving of all the love and admiration you get … Those magical moments… those are the things I will tell my grandkids about. Thank you for welcoming me into your world last night.”