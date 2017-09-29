Harry Styles Invited Country Star Cam to Open His Nashville Show: ‘He’s Even Better Than All the Hype’

Harry Styles invited Cam to open his Nashville show — and it was a “Perfect” pairing.
After hearing some of the country star’s new music from her forthcoming sophomore album (due next year), Styles asked Cam to serve as a supporting act at his Music City concert Monday night, where they both received standing ovations. PEOPLE has an exclusive photo of the former One Direction singer, 23, and the Grammy nominee, 32, backstage at Styles’ tour stop at the famed Ryman Auditorium, where he paid homage to country music by covering Little Big Town‘s hit “Girl Crush.”
The “Burning House” singer opened up to PEOPLE about sharing the stage with Styles.
“I love when you meet someone that is even better than all the hype around them,” Cam said of Styles. “Generous, authentic, brilliant musician… He’s the definition of superstar. I was speechless when I got a standing ovation at the Ryman from his fans! I can’t thank him enough for reaching out and inviting me — I’ll never forget that show for the rest of my life.”
Styles’ show in Nashville was just the third stop of his tour, in promotion of his self-titled debut solo album, which he released in May.
Cam also praised Styles’ artistry on Instagram following the show.
Was last night a DREAM?!? ✨ @harrystyles and his band are my favorite kind of people- SO talented in so many ways and incredibly grounded. Harry, you are the very definition of a Superstar; your music, your generous spirit and your showmanship are first class. You are SO deserving of all the love and admiration you get 💛 ⚡️AND TO ALL HIS FANS… I can't tell you what that meant, to be in the presence of so many positive, strong women in the Mother Church 😭 you were so present, listening to every word. You are the audience every musician dreams of. Those magical moments, that standing ovation… those are the things I will tell my grandkids about. Thank you for welcoming me into your world last night 😭✨
Almost 6 yrs ago my parents drove me and my air mattress from California to Nashville. We took a tour of the Ryman and I stood onstage to get my picture made with the @opry microphone. I knew I was gonna play my music on that stage one day. Doesn't matter how much doubt my inner worrier could come up with- my heart just knew it would happen. But I didn't know it would be to OPEN UP FOR @harrystyles !!! Thank you Harry, for filling the room with your sweet fans (you attract what you are) and thank you Universe for always making reality play out even better than any plan I make ✨🤗
