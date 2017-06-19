What kind of ice cream goes best with armadillo? Thanks to his girlfriend, Blake Shelton probably knows the answer.

On Sunday, Gwen Stefani wished her boyfriend a happy 41st birthday — but not just with any old cake.

The country singer’s birthday dessert, at first glance of Stefani’s Instagram post, looks like a real, live armadillo.

Now that’s a Cake Boss level dessert.

#happybirthdaycowboy

#happyfathersday

#bestie #favorite @blakeshelton

Stefani, 47, not only used Instagram to flaunt her boyfriend’s specialty cake, but also to show off her a photo of the two lovebirds kissing (plus Shelton kissing Stefani’s dad Dennis).

“I get to kiss the birthday boy” Stefani wrote Sunday in her Instagram caption. Stefani has been dating the country music star and The Voice coach since the fall of 2015.

There are so many unanswered questions here – not about Gwen and Blake, but about the cake.

#bdayboy #cake

Is that chocolate icing? What kind of cake is on the inside, chocolate or vanilla? Red velvet, maybe? What’s the best way to about cutting it? Which part of the armadillo dessert do you eat first?

We need some answers, Blake.