Kelsea Ballerini to Perform at Grammys

Having already nabbed a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist, Kelsea Ballerini has now been added to the list of the show’s performers.

The Recording Academy made the announcement Monday on Twitter, and the singer soon chimed in, writing, “And just like that, it gets even more real. See you Sunday!”

She joins a star-studded line-up that already includes Bruno Mars, John Legend, Adele, Keith Urban, Metallica, Carrie Underwood, and reportedly a pregnant Beyoncé.

Ballerini scored a No. 1 hit last year with her country track “Peter Pan,” and won New Female Vocalist of the Year at the Academy of Country Music Awards.

James Corden is hosting the 59th annual Grammys, which airs Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.