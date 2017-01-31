Why Newly Engaged Kelsea Ballerini Hasn’t ‘Even Thought About’ Wedding Plans Yet

He may have called “Dibs” — but Kelsea Ballerini is putting wedding planning on the back burner for the time being.

“I’m not that girl at all,” the “Peter Pan” singer tells PEOPLE of planning her big day with her fiancé, singer-songwriter Morgan Evans. “And I still haven’t even thought about it.”

Evans popped the question on Christmas Day with a cushion-cut diamond, complete with a halo of diamonds on a diamond band. “He did good!” Ballerini jokes of the massive rock.

And her husband-to-be — whom she met in March 2016 while hosting an award show in his native Australia — proved adept at picking an engagement ring, as well as surprising her with the proposal.

“We were, like, literally in the kitchen making pancakes. And I was like, ‘Oh!'” Ballerini recalls of Evans getting down on one knee while home for the holidays.

This morning, 9 months and 13 days later, he got down on one knee in the kitchen while I was burning pancakes and asked me to marry him. Loving him has been the greatest gift of my life. And now I get to do it for life. #HECALLEDDIBS A photo posted by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on Dec 25, 2016 at 5:01pm PST

As for when they’ll walk down the aisle?

“This year’s so hectic with music that, I don’t know, I don’t think it’ll be a big priority for us quite yet,” Ballerini says.

Indeed, ACM’s 2016 new female vocalist of the year winner has a busy year ahead of her. First, there’s her Feb. 12 trip to the Grammys, where she’s up for Best New Artist, nominated alongside fellow country darling Maren Morris. And Ballerini will also be working on her sophomore album, the follow-up to her 2015 breakthrough LP The First Time.

“My first album covered me from 12, when I first started writing songs, to 21, when I put it out,” she says. “This next one’s just gonna cover 22 to 23, and so it’s not as much time, which means I get to be a lot more detailed. It’s been really fun to kind of just unravel my life as a songwriter for the last two years and reflect on it — and talk about the really fun high moments and the stuff that wasn’t as fun. I’m still growing up. I’m still doing all the things that young girls do with growing up. But then also, how to break up, fall on my face in love — all those things that I get to talk about in this album that I’m really excited to.”

Something else she’s excited about: hitting the road on tour with Lady Antebellum and Brett Young.

“I’m touring, I think, every weekend except three, from February after the Grammys until October,” she says, adding with a laugh: “So I’m everywhere; everyone’s gonna be sick of me!”