Kelsea Ballerini Excited to Face Off Against Maren Morris and Celebrate Female Country Artists

Win or lose, Kelsea Ballerini is just thrilled that her nomination brings greater attention to female country artists.

The singer will face off against fellow country star Maren Morris in the best new artist category, and talked to the PEOPLE/Entertainment Weekly Network about how happy she is to be included.

“There was a big conversation for a long time about the lack of females on country radio, and I think that, if nothing else, whether I win, she wins, neither of wins, we both win because the fact that two female country artists are in this category I think is a really beautiful thing just for Nashville and for our genre,” Ballerini says.

The Grammys will air live from Los Angeles’ Staples Center beginning at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Expect performances from Adele, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, John Legend, Metallica, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Chance the Rapper, Little Big Town, Sturgill Simpson, William Bell, Gary Clark Jr. and a pregnant Beyoncé.

Several exciting collaborations will also take place: A Tribe Called Quest with Anderson Paak and Dave Grohl; Alicia Keys with Maren Morris; Lady Gaga with Metallica; and the Weeknd with “Starboy” conspirators Daft Punk.

