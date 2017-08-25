Glen Campbell Remembered by Wife Kim, Country Music Stars and Bill Clinton During Emotional Memorial Service

The “Rhinestone Cowboy” is finally at rest.

Family and friends of Glen Campbell said their final goodbyes Thursday to the late singer in Nashville at the CMA Theater in the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Kim Campbell, the iconic singer’s wife, delivered a touching eulogy for her husband, calling him “the love of my life.”

“There were no secrets with Glen. He was the real deal all the time,” she said. “Glen was open and honest about his struggles and humbly gave God all the glory for turning his life around.”

Kim described watching the solar eclipse on Monday, describing how “fear and sadness washed over me” and comparing it to how she was feeling following her husband’s death.

“On the day I lost Glen, I felt like I was in total darkness,” she said. “In the weeks since, I’ve been searching for that new light to emerge from the other side. Waiting for the world to come back to life so that I can see clearly again.”

“As I look at the ring on my finger, the ring that symbolizes the love and light that Glen enveloped me in for the last 34 years, I find immense comfort in knowing that there is light on the other side,” Kim added.

Fellow country music artists attended the service, including Brad Paisley, Larry Weiss (who wrote “Rhinestone Cowboy”), and Jane Seymour, according to Parade.

Paisley performed a medley of the late legend’s songs while Campbell’s time filling in for Brian Wilson was celebrated by Beach Boys members Mike Love and Bruce Johnston, the website reports.

The CMA stage was decorated with Campbell’s most memorable suits, guitars and paintings, while Walk the Line director James Keach spoke about Campbell’s courageous battle with Alzheimer’s. Keach also read a letter from President Bill Clinton that praised the singer’s positive impact on families affected by the disease.

Campbell died on Aug. 8, which his family confirmed in a statement on his website.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and legendary singer and guitarist, Glen Travis Campbell, at the age of 81, following his long and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease … In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Glen Campbell Memorial Fund at BrightFocus Foundation through the CareLiving.org donation page.”

Campbell is survived by his wife of 35 years Kim, daughters Ashley, Debbie and Kelli and sons Cal, Dylan, Kane, Shannon and Travis.