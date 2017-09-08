PEOPLE Celebrates Glen Campbell’s Life and Legacy in New Issue

Since Glen Campbell’s death on August 8, fans and friends have continued celebrating the singer’s legacy. His wide reach was demonstrated most recently with a surprising cover from Guns N’ Roses, who performed his 1968 hit “Wichita Lineman,” at a concert in Canada. “It might not be your thing,” singer Axl Rose told the Edmonton crowd. “But we’re just trying to pay a tribute to someone.”

This week, as Campbell is honored with his 14th Country Music Association Award nomination, PEOPLE looks back at his life and career with a commemorative edition, Glen Campbell: A Life in Song. The 96-page photo-packed issue traces Campbell’s rise from a session performer to his chart-topping heyday—he was a two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year—through his battle with Alzheimer’s disease, which took his life at age 81. The issue also features a remembrance by longtime songwriter Jimmy Webb, as well as rarely seen family photos from his own childhood through his years with wife Kim Campbell, and tributes from Tanya Tucker and many other famous friends. “One of the great voices of all time,” Dolly Parton eulogized.

Although best-known for hits like “Rhinestone Cowboy,” Campbell continued to work late into his life, touring as ree 2011. “I like to play and sing, and I have the people I love around me,” he said at the time. His 2017 CMA nod is for a duet with Willie Nelson, “Funny How Time Slips Away,” which appeared on Campbell’s final album, Adiós.

People’s commemorative edition, Glen Campbell: A Life in Song is out now.