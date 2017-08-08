Glen Campbell Dead at 81 After Alzheimer's Battle
Glen Campbell: An Icon's Life in Pictures
Glen Campbell, an iconic figure in American music across several genres, has died at 81. Take a look back at his extraordinary life.
By People Staff
How Glen Campbell Made His Final Studio Album Adiós: 'The Songs Flowed Straight from His Heart,' Says Singer's Wife
GUITAR HERO
Glen Campbell was born in Arkansas in 1936, one of 12 children. Pictured here in 1967, he blossomed into a virtuoso guitarist who was part of the L.A. group of session musicians called The Wrecking Crew that collectively created thousands of recordings throughout the 1960s and '70s.
THE GLEN CAMPBELL GOODTIME HOUR
Campbell had his own variety show for three years, from 1969 to 1972. Given his extensive resume and Rolodex, he had no trouble drumming up guests. Here, he's pictured with (from left to right) Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard and Buck Owen.
GENTLE ON MY MIND
Campbell performed with Cher on The Glen Campbell Goodtime Hour in 1969.
GEORGIA ON MY MIND
Campbell's remarkable musical talents meant he was comfortable collaborating with virtually anyone, like Ray Charles, whom he dueted with on The Glen Campbell Goodtime Hour in 1969.
FINGERTIPS
Campbell was an omnivorous musical collaborator and talent. When Stevie Wonder performed on The Glen Campbell Goodtime Hour in 1969, the pair performed Bob Dylan's "Blowin' in the Wind."
MA AND PA CAMPBELL
Campbell is pictured here with his parents, Carrie and Wesley, in 1970.
KEY TO THE CITY
In 1971, Campbell received the key to the borough of Glen Campbell, Pennsylvania. (Incidentally, it was named in 1889 for Cornelius Campbell, the first superintendent of the area's Glenwood Coal Company.)
TRUE GRIT
Campbell, who'd appeared alongside John Wayne in 1969's True Grit, reunited with the actor for NBC's Chevrolet Presents Glen Campbell and The Musical West in 1974.
ISLANDS IN THE STREAM
Campbell, second from left, attended the wedding of Kenny Rogers (second from right) and Marianne Gordon in 1977. John Denver, far right, was also present.
TOO LATE TO WORRY
Campbell, pictured here with President Gerald Ford (far left) at a golf tournament in 1978, performed the national anthem at the 1980 Republican National Convention and made appearances for a number of Republicans throughout the 1980s and '90s.
BY THE TIME I GET TO PHOENIX
Campbell married fellow country singer Kimberly Woolen, a former Radio City Music Hall dancer, in 1982, in Phoenix, Arizona. He'd been married three times before, and had five children from those previous relationships.
FARM AID
Campbell performed at the Farm Aid charity concern in Champaign, Illinois, in September 1985.
DREAM LOVER
Campbell and Woolen (here in 1990) had three children: Cal, Shannon and Ashley. All three eventually joined Campbell as part of his touring band.
ANY WHICH WAY YOU CAN
Campbell, pictured here in 1992, had a total of 82 singles (one of which was a re-release) on either the Billboard Country Chart, Hot 100 or Adult Contemporary Chart. Nine of them peaked at No. 1 on at least one of those charts. He released 70 albums, sold more than 45 million records, was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame and won 10 Grammy Awards as well as 10 Academy of Country Music Awards.
I'M NOT GONNA MISS YOU
Campbell performed with his daughter Debby in 2006 in Chicago, Illinois.
MY WORLD FELL DOWN
Campbell, pictured here with his wife Kim in 2011, was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in January of that year.
WICHITA LINEMAN
But he didn't let that stop him: he embarked on a farewell tour after his Alzheimer's diagnosis, stopping in cities like Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, in 2012.
YOU ARE MY SUNSHINE
Daughter Ashley joined him on stage for a show in Austin, Texas, in 2012.
LOVE ENDURES
Campbell’s work of raising awareness of Alzheimer’s was highlighted in his 2015 documentary Glen Campbell: I’ll Be Me, which followed the singer and his family on his 2011 tour (left, a backstage photo with Kim) as his memory declined.
THE FINALE
The singer, pictured here at a 2013 golf tournament, died at age 81 on Aug. 8, 2017. He'd been living full-time at a Nashville memory-care facility located minutes from the Campbell’s home, cared for by a family friend and personal sitter named Brody along with his main caregiver and wife Kim, who visited him daily. “He still has the same essence. He still has the same twinkle in his eye. He has the same chuckle, and he’s still an entertainer,” Woolen told PEOPLE in June 2015.
