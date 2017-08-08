Glen Campbell: An Icon's Life in Pictures

ANY WHICH WAY YOU CAN

Campbell, pictured here in 1992, had a total of 82 singles (one of which was a re-release) on either the Billboard Country Chart, Hot 100 or Adult Contemporary Chart. Nine of them peaked at No. 1 on at least one of those charts. He released 70 albums, sold more than 45 million records, was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame and won 10 Grammy Awards as well as 10 Academy of Country Music Awards.