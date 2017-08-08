The death of country legend Glen Campbell on Tuesday caused an outpouring of love and support from the music industry, with many stars sharing their sympathies on Twitter.

The “Rhinestone Cowboy” singer died in Nashville at the age of 81, his family confirmed in a statement posted to his website.

Musicians like Brad Paisley, Tim McGraw and Dolly Parton shared their memories and opened up about how Campbell had inspired them.

“Heartbroken,” wrote his daughter Ashley on Instagram. “I owe him everything I am, and everything I ever will be. He will be remembered so well and with so much love.”

Heartbroken. I owe him everything I am, and everything I ever will be. He will be remembered so well and with so much love. A post shared by Ashley Campbell (@ashcambanjo) on Aug 8, 2017 at 1:42pm PDT

Glen Campbell was one of the greatest voices of all time. I will always love you, Glen! pic.twitter.com/LQFEWA42lF — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) August 8, 2017

Thank you @GlenCampbell for the artistry, grace & class you brought to country music. You were a shining light in so many ways. — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) August 8, 2017

RIP Glen Campbell – a great singer and musician who wrote and chose to cover great songs.@GlenCampbell https://t.co/iZzAU5UWD7 — Carole King (@Carole_King) August 8, 2017

I'm very broken up to hear about my friend Glen Campbell. An incredible musician and an even better person. I'm at a loss. Love & Mercy. — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) August 8, 2017

Songs, songs, songs… Man, in a world of good stuff, his was great, in a world of great stuff, his was special! @GlenCampbell pic.twitter.com/9qexor9jX0 — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) August 8, 2017

RIP Glen Campbell…Our Thoughts & Prayers To His Family, Friends & Fans… pic.twitter.com/lw1HP59bd7 — David Coverdale (@davidcoverdale) August 8, 2017

So sad that Glen Campbell has passed such a legend. #ripglencampbell #rhinestonecowboy pic.twitter.com/EDC9LdKhAu — kevin jonas (@kevinjonas) August 8, 2017

Extremely sad to hear that Glen Campbell has passed away. My prayers and thoughts go out to him and his family. — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) August 8, 2017

Thank you Glen Campbell for sharing your talent with us for so many years

May you rest in peace my friend

You will never be forgotten — Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) August 8, 2017

I lost a great friend today and the world lost a great talent. Rest In Peace, Glen Campbell. — Tony Orlando (@TonyOrlando) August 8, 2017

RIP Glen Campbell, a true gentleman genius – You will forever be gentle on our minds! — Ed Helms (@edhelms) August 8, 2017

Wow… just heard Glen Campbell passed… sad day for music — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) August 8, 2017

RIP 1 of my favorite singers Glen Campbell. Glen singing the songs of Jimmy Webb is songwriting+singing masterclass — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) August 8, 2017

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and legendary singer and guitarist, Glen Travis Campbell, at the age of 81, following his long and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease,” wrote his family on his site. “In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Glen Campbell Memorial Fund at BrightFocus Foundation through the CareLiving.org donation page.”

The singer released more than 70 albums in his lifetime and sold more than 45 million records. He was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame and won 10 Grammy awards as well as 10 Academy of Country Music awards.

Campbell was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in June of 2011 and lived full-time at a memory-care facility minutes from the Campbell’s home at the time of his death.

Campbell is survived by Kim, his wife of 35 years, daughters Ashley, Debbie and Kelli and sons Cal, Dylan, Kane, Shannon and Travis.