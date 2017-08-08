The death of country legend Glen Campbell on Tuesday caused an outpouring of love and support from the music industry, with many stars sharing their sympathies on Twitter.
The “Rhinestone Cowboy” singer died in Nashville at the age of 81, his family confirmed in a statement posted to his website.
Musicians like Brad Paisley, Tim McGraw and Dolly Parton shared their memories and opened up about how Campbell had inspired them.
“Heartbroken,” wrote his daughter Ashley on Instagram. “I owe him everything I am, and everything I ever will be. He will be remembered so well and with so much love.”
“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and legendary singer and guitarist, Glen Travis Campbell, at the age of 81, following his long and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease,” wrote his family on his site. “In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Glen Campbell Memorial Fund at BrightFocus Foundation through the CareLiving.org donation page.”
The singer released more than 70 albums in his lifetime and sold more than 45 million records. He was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame and won 10 Grammy awards as well as 10 Academy of Country Music awards.
Campbell was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in June of 2011 and lived full-time at a memory-care facility minutes from the Campbell’s home at the time of his death.
Campbell is survived by Kim, his wife of 35 years, daughters Ashley, Debbie and Kelli and sons Cal, Dylan, Kane, Shannon and Travis.