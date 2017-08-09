Glen Campbell’s Daughter Ashley Posts Touching Tribute: ‘I Owe Him Everything’

Ashley Campbell, daughter of legendary musician Glen Campbell, has shared a touching tribute to her late father on social media.

“Heartbroken. I owe him everything I am, and everything I ever will be,” Ashley posted to Instagram shortly after news of her 81-year-old father’s death — which came after a multi-year bout with Alzheimer’s — broke Tuesday. “He will be remembered so well and with so much love.”

Ashley, herself a musician who followed in her father’s footsteps as a country singer-songwriter, additionally shared a photo of her clutching the hand of the crossover pioneer, who rose to prominence as one of the most popular genre acts of the 20th century, notching over 20 hits in the U.S. Top 40 while releasing 25 Top 10 singles on the country charts. His breakthrough came in 1967, with the debut of his Gentle on My Mind LP, which was followed by the 1968 hit Wichita Lineman.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and legendary singer and guitarist, Glen Travis Campbell,” a statement read on Glen’s website. “Glen is survived by his wife, Kim Campbell of Nashville; their three children, Cal, Shannon and Ashley; his children from previous marriages, Debby, Kelli, Travis, Kane, and Dillon; 10 grandchildren, great- and great-great-grandchildren; sisters Barbara, Sandra, and Jane; and brothers John Wallace ‘Shorty’ and Gerald.”

