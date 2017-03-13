Surprise! Country Singer Frankie Ballard Marries Girlfriend Christina Murphy

Country singe Frankie Ballard is officially off the market.

The “It All Started with a Beer” singer revealed on Sunday that he and girlfriend Christina Murphy, who had previously appeared in his “Helluva Life” music video, had said “I do” earlier in the day.

“Someday baby, You’ll accomp’ny me…and that day is today! @oldsmokeysboots has become my wife,” Ballard wrote alongside a shot of himself with his bride on Instagram.

A post shared by Frankie Ballard🍀 (@frankieballard) on Mar 12, 2017 at 4:45pm PDT

Murphy, who owns Old Smokeys Boots — a Western-inspired shoe and accessory store — also shared her excitement on social media.

“My dream just came true✨🙏🏼 @frankieballard MY HUSBAND!!!!,” she wrote alongside the same photo that Ballard had shared.

In the snap, Murphy wears a white gown fitted to just below her hips before it flares out. She also wore a jeweled headband with a long veil. Murphy, meanwhile, kept it classic in a black tuxedo

The couple’s nuptials may come as a surprise to fans as they had not publicly announced their engagement.