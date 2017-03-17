It’s been one helluva life for Frankie Ballard – and now he has someone to share it with.

The country singer wed girlfriend Christina Murphy Sunday in an evening ceremony in Bee Cave, Texas, and couldn’t be happier.

“Chrissy is my partner,” Ballard tells PEOPLE exclusively. “She fills in all the gaps in my personality, and loves me in a way that makes my spirit dance. I now have the strength of 10 men, but at the same time, I’m humbled by such a pure gift from God.”

The nuptials took place at 5 p.m. at the Star Hill Ranch, an event venue that recreates a 1900s-era community in the Lone Star state.

Ballard, 34, and Murphy, 35, said “I do” at the Ranch’s Little Chapel, a restored church originally built in Texas around 1899, according to the venue’s website.

Though Ballard hails from Michigan, his bride is an Austin native, which led them to Star Hill.

“All of her grandparents are there, so we wanted to keep it close to home,” he says. “Making sure they could boogie down with us.”

My dream just came true✨🙏🏼 @frankieballard MY HUSBAND!!!! A post shared by Old Smokeys Boots (@oldsmokeysboots) on Mar 12, 2017 at 4:50pm PDT

For the sweet ceremony, Murphy donned a romantic, fitted white mermaid gown, paired with a jeweled headband and a long veil. Ballard wore a black tux with a matching bow tie.

Ballard shares Murphy’s father, Mike Murphy – who recently passed away – was honored throughout the entire special day.

“It was very difficult for Chrissy to walk down that aisle without him,” says Ballard. “She held tight to a handkerchief sewn from his favorite shirt.”

Murphy owns Old Smokeys Boots — a Western-inspired shoe and accessory store. The couple got engaged in September, but kept the date of their nuptials under wraps.

The highlight of the celebrations for Ballard was easy to pick. He tells PEOPLE, “The best moment was our 10 second smoocher right after ‘I do.’ “