Florida Georgia Line 'Would Love' to Collaborate with Cardi B, Offset — and Their Baby

From the Backstreet Boys to Hailee Steinfeld to Nelly, Florida Georgia Line has collaborated with a slew of musicians outside of their country genre.

Busy working on their upcoming fourth album, Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley — who mingled with fans at an event at Stagecoach launching their Old Camp Whiskey Patriot Pack (a new package for their peach pecan whiskey that will help support military families in partnership with the United Service Organizations) — tell PEOPLE exclusively there will be more surprises in store for their fans.

“It’s gonna be our strongest record yet,” says Hubbard, 31. “We both think it’s the coolest thing to get in a room and find a song that wasn’t there when we started. It’s addicting. We love collaborating, but it’s all about quality over quantity for us.”

So who are they most looking forward to working with?

“Migos mentioned us and Cardi B mentioned us. We would love to do something with both of those artists, so on the same song would be freakin’ awesome,” says Kelley, 32, who headlined Stagecoach Friday night with Hubbard. “We’ll see … that’s kind of the beauty of collaboration.”

Migos’ Offset and Cardi B will soon be welcoming their first child, and Hubbard jokes the baby is more than welcome to join: “I’ll collab with all three of them!”

Hubbard himself welcomed daughter Olivia Rose with his wife Hayley in December, and the star says his party days are now behind him.

“I’m drinking less! I don’t know what’s happening,” he says. “I feel like I’m not a partier anymore, but it’s okay. In our 20s, we could drink half a bottle of whiskey and wake up fine, but nowadays it doesn’t work like that anymore. I like to try and feel good.”

However, the musicians’ buses are still stocked with Old Camp Whiskey and they still take time to “enjoy it” while out on the road, says Kelley.

“We’re both really passionate about [Old Camp Whiskey], and to be able to launch this Patriot Pack, getting to team up with the USO to support our military, it takes it from something that’s fun to something a little bigger than that and bigger than us,” says Hubbard. “Being able to affect people’s lives and raise awareness for the military, it’s a big step for Old Camp and something we’re really excited about.”