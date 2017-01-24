This article originally appeared on EW.com.

For their new single, Florida Georgia Line have teamed up with an unlikely partner: the Backstreet Boys.

Off last year’s Dig Your Roots album, the collaboration, “God, Your Mama, and Me,” follows the release of two back-to-back No. 1 country singles also off the collection.

When EW spoke to bandmates Brian Kelley, 31, and Tyler Hubbard, 29, last fall, the twosome explained that it was their friendship with Nick Carter that led to the team-up.

“Nick just started hollering at me and Tyler,” Kelley recalled. “He was going back and forth between Nashville and L.A. doing some writing and some song searching, so I passed him some songs and folks. And he ended up on our bus before our CMA set in June [2016], and the song was mastered, we had already done all of our vocals, but he loved it. A week later they were putting their vocals on it! They were my first concert in the sixth grade! House of Blues, Orlando, Florida!”

FGL + BSB = Epic Video Shoot. "God, Your Mama and Me" going to the edit bay now. Hope y'all have a great weekend. ~ BK and T pic.twitter.com/xg35pohKEK — Florida Georgia Line (@FLAGALine) January 6, 2017

Earlier this month FGL hinted at the upcoming announcement when they shared a picture with Backstreet Boys after an “epic video shoot” day.

The duo is currently on hiatus after a full summer and fall on their massive Dig Your Roots tour. Live dates kick off again at the end of this month.