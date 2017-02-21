Backstreet’s back, all right — in the brand new music video for their latest collaboration with Florida Georgia Line!

In a behind the scenes video shared exclusively with PEOPLE, the Backstreet Boys and FGL band mates Brian Kelley, 31, and Tyler Hubbard, 30, show off the picture-perfect setting of their “God, Your Mama, and Me” music video.

“We got the Backstreet Boys here, we’re all running around crazy getting everything set up,” Kelley says in the video. “We’re going to get some sunset shots, hang out on the beach — it’s already been a blast.”

Filmed on Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, the music video gives fans an inside look at each of the artists’ real-life romances, and director TK McKamy says that he commissioned them to take out GoPros in order to do so.

“Some of them are whisking off to Hawaii, some of them are doing small trips around town, cooking dinner, breakfast in bed,” says McKamy of the clips. “We’re going to put that into this beautiful scene.”

The stars each share similar sentiments about having a blast on set and can be seen gathering around a beach bonfire showing off their musical talent.

“God, Your Mama, and Me” is the third chart-rising single from FGL’s album, Dig Your Roots.

“It turned out to be a smash and [we] couldn’t be happier, they’ve been a huge inspiration to us and vice versa,” says BSB’s A.J. McLean. “Hopefully we can do a lot more with these guys.”

Working with the Boys on the single and music video is a childhood dream come true for Kelley — who revealed that his first concert ever was one of theirs.

“Sixth grade House of Blues Orlando, Florida was my first concert ever — it was the Backstreet Boys,” Kelley told PEOPLE last week. “I got to go with a friend for my best buddy’s younger sister’s birthday. We got to somehow ride in a limo out to Orlando and got to see the Backstreet Boys play a little show. It was crazy. It was awesome, totally inspiring, and to see it come full circle really reminds us to keep dreaming, to dream big, to put out positive energy into the universe, shine your light, and try as hard as you can at whatever you’re great at and great things will happen.”

He continued: “That’s what we were reminded of when making this album — whatever success may come, you just keep dreaming and stay true to who you are, and go back to the well for more inspiring. I think choosing the Backstreet Boys was a very natural decision. They were Tyler’s first CD back in the day and they were everywhere.”

Kelley and Hubbard are currently gearing up for the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards with five nominations.

Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley will return for the second consecutive year to host the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards Sunday, April 2 live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and airing on the CBS Television Network 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.