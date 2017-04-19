People

WATCH: This Video of Faith Hill Singing with a Young Fan Will Give You Chills

By @alexiafedz

Was so sweet to meet & sing with Rosie, a fellow Mississippi Girl. #soul2soul #speaktoagirl

Faith Hill continues to inspire even the youngest fans.

The 49-year-old “Speak to a Girl” singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to post a video of a moving rendition of “Mississippi Girl” with her biggest fan, Rosie.

The country superstar met Rosie while on the Soul2Soul: The World Tour with her husband Tim McGraw. After sending Hill a video of herself singing one of her chart-topping hits, the young fan and her family met the Hill and McGraw backstage.

“You just made my day when I saw your little video. You’re precious,” Hill told Rosie, who couldn’t believe she was meeting her idol.

The cute fan asked Hill if they could sing “Mississippi Girl” together, to which the singer said yes. After singing their duet, the two shared an embrace.

“Was so sweet to meet & sing with Rosie, a fellow Mississippi Girl. #soul2soul #speaktoagirl,” Hill captioned the moment.