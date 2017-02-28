Faith Hill and Tim McGraw Say Their New Single for The Shack Comes with a Message That 'Stays with You'

Musical power couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill hope their new song for upcoming drama The Shack resonates with everyone – regardless of faith or religion.

“I read the script of the movie and boy, it was just moving right off the bat,” shares McGraw, who stars in the film as Willie. “Just reading the script was really impactful and really moving. We had a couple of ideas and we ended up landing on ‘Keep Your Eyes on Me.’ ”

McGraw, 49, says they feel “Keep Your Eyes on Me” – which was penned after a screening of the finished movie – captures “the spirit and soul of what the film was saying.”

Adds Hill, also 49, “Just a simple phrase of keep your eyes on me and in the context of the film to hear that message, it stays with you.”

Also starring Sam Worthington and Octavia Spencer, The Shack tells the story of a father who finds himself questioning his beliefs after suffering a family tragedy. He then receives a mysterious letter in the mail urging him to visit an abandoned shack, which leads him on a life-changing transformative and spiritual journey.

The film also features an emotional new track, “When I Pray for You,” from Dan + Shay.

Of he and Hill’s addition to the soundtrack, McGraw says, “When we recorded the record, it really felt magical.”

“It’s such a well made film, it’s such a beautiful story – it doesn’t have to be about just what you think your religion is or what you think your faith is,” the country star says. “I think you can find that in this film. I can find the love and the redemption in this film.”

The Shack opens in theaters on Friday.