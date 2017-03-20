Faith Hill and Tim McGraw Announce Plans for Joint Album

Country superstars and long-time married couple Faith Hill and Tim McGraw are finally giving fans what they’ve wanted — a joint album.

The duo has announced plans for an untitled album, set to be released later this year from Sony Music Entertainment. The first single from the anticipated LP is “Speak to a Girl,” which will debut on Thursday, with the Grammy winners performing the track on April 2 at the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards.

While this will be the first joint album for the couple, who married in 1996, they have frequently collaborated over their careers, and they won the Grammy for best country collaboration with vocals in 2001 (for “Let’s Make Love”) and in 2006 (for “Like We Never Loved at All”).

In addition to the upcoming album, Hill and McGraw have already unveiled plans for their Soul2Soul World Tour, the third tour of its kind, kicking off on April 7 in New Orleans.