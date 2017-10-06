Faith Hill and Tim McGraw Announce New Joint Album — and a Romantic New Single!

Country music’s power couple is back!

On Friday, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill announced their latest project — a joint album with a romantic single titled The Rest of Our Life.

“Our first album together is going to be here Nov. 17!” Hill, 50, tweeted. “New single & video for ‘The Rest Of Our Life is out today.”

McGraw, 50, echoed the statement in his own tweet, writing, “Excited to announce our new album and new single … Thanx for being a part of our journey.”

Along with the announcements, the married singers shared a snippet of the sweet title track along with a new video. The clip showed the couple in romantic poses before cutting to the single’s cover art, which featured Hill and McGraw laying face-to-face.

Although the project marks the couple’s first joint album, Hill and McGraw have made music together before.

Earlier this year, the stars wrote and performed “Keep Your Eyes on Me,” for the film The Shack.

Now, the 11-track album is set to be released the same day their concert special Tim & Faith, Soul2Soul will air on Showtime. The title track for the project was co-written by Ed Sheeran, Amy Wadge, Johnny McDaid and Steve Mac.

The song is expected to hit the radio on Friday.