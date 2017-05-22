Eric Paslay Treats Pediatric Diabetes Patients to a Private Concert — and Compares Glucose Monitors!

It’s not always easy to be a kid with type 1 diabetes, and nobody knows that better than Eric Paslay.

But now that he’s a successful country star, the “She Don’t Love You” crooner, 34, wants to help young people who are living with the disease just like him. On Saturday, Paslay headed to Joslin Diabetes Center in Boston to chat with pediatric diabetes patients. In addition to giving a special private performance for the patients, Paslay engaged with the kids as they shared experiences about living with the autoimmune disease. He even compared glucose numbers with a few who had the same Dexcom monitor as him.

One patient asked him what it was like to live with diabetes “on the road” and Paslay emphasized the importance of always being aware and never being afraid to ask for help when it is needed. He also admitted he keeps a glass of orange juice nearby during all performances, including the one at Joslin, in case his blood sugar starts to dip.

Paslay, who has said he’s “definitely had scary moments on stage” in the past, explained that his wife Natalie and other members of his team can monitor his blood sugar level remotely while he is performing to watch out for trouble.

“He really took the time to get to know our patients and bond with them about his own experiences living with type 1 diabetes,” Dr. Peter Amenta, President and CEO of Joslin Diabetes Center, told PEOPLE. “It was a very special day for all of us.”

Paslay was in Boston to perform at the Massachusetts Fallen Heroes’ 2nd annual Patriot Fest concert, which he headlined with country singer Tyler Farr at the Lawn on D. While there, the two spent time with MA Gold Star family members and veterans at a private VIP meet and greet. Of course, he did manage to get in some down time: After the concert, he enjoyed clam chowder and crab cakes at Legal Sea Foods.