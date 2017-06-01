Vince Gill to Help Fill the Hole Left By Glenn Frey at the Eagles’ Upcoming Concerts

Fans of rock legends the Eagles were stunned when it was revealed that the band would co-headline a pair of major festivals after the death of founder member Glenn Frey in January 2016 at age 67. To help fill the void left by the beloved singer of hits like “Take It Easy,” “Peaceful Easy Feeling,” “Tequila Sunrise” and “Lyin’ Eyes,” the group have enlisted the help of Frey’s 24-year-old son Deacon, and also country icon Vince Gill.

The Los Angeles Times reports that Gill will join the Eagles for their upcoming shows at Classic West and Classic East—bookending the American coasts at L.A.’s Dodger Stadium on July 15 and 16, and New York’s Citi Field on July 29 and 30. Deacon and Gill will split vocal duties on songs sung by the late frontman.

Gill was first considered for the role after attending the band’s Kennedy Center salute last December. “In my mind, I always thought I’d have made a good Eagle,” he joked to the Times.

Frey’s longtime musical partner Don Henley agrees. “The primary thing is I think Glenn would be good with it – with both of these guys,” he tells the outlet. “I think he’d go, ‘That’s the perfect way to do this.'”

A longtime fan of the band, Gill contributed a rendition of “I Can’t Tell You Why” to the 1993 country-tinged Eagles covers album, Common Thread. He also saluted Frey by performing “Peaceful Easy Feeling” at the Grand Ole Opry in February 2016.

The newly augmented Eagles will perform alongside Fleetwood Mac, Earth Wind & Fire, the Doobie Brothers, Journey and Steely Dan.