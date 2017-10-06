When Was the Last Time Dolly Parton Was Starstruck? (Spoiler Alert: It Was at the 2017 Emmy Awards!)

Dolly Parton may be a megastar, but even the Queen of Country can’t help but be starstruck in the presence of some of Hollywood’s biggest stars.

The 71-year-old singer and actress stopped by PEOPLE Now recently, where she played “One Last Thing” and opened up about her time at the 2017 Emmy Awards.

“The last time I was starstruck, I guess, was at the Emmys because every star in the world was there and I was taking pictures with everybody,” she says.

“We had parties and things the night before and the night before, and the night before that and the night of. So I saw so many stars that I almost went blind.”

She may have been in awe of the big names at the ceremony, but she proved to be one of the night’s stars as she reunited with her 9 to 5 gal pals Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin.

My favorite selfie from the Emmys: Look at these legends behind me. No way to feel like a loser with this Triple Crown! pic.twitter.com/P8DBdIFpEY — Kevin Spacey (@KevinSpacey) September 22, 2017

The “Jolene” singer also reveals her last major fashion disaster: when her dress ripped at the 1978 Country Music Association Awards.

“The biggest disaster I had was the time at the CMA Awards when my whole dress popped right up through the middle just about the time I was going up for an award,” she recalls.

“I had to borrow a coat or somebody’s shawl to hold over me.”