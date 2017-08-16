Dolly Parton Will Release Her First Children’s Album This Fall

Fifty years after her first album, Dolly Parton is still working nine to five — and then some.

At a Nashville press conference on Tuesday, the country superstar announced she will release a new album this fall, this one for kids. Her first-ever children’s album, titled I Believe in You, will be available digitally Sept. 29, and the physical album will hit stores worldwide on Oct. 13.

All proceeds from the album will go to Parton’s own charity, the Imagination Library, which she founded in 1995. In keeping with the themes of the children’s album, the Imagination Library mails over one million books around the world monthly to registered children to help promote literacy and a love of reading.

“My first album was released 50 years ago and it’s been an amazing 50 years since then,” Parton said. “I am very excited that now I’m coming out with my first children’s album in all of those 50 years. I’m proudest of all that all of the proceeds from this CD will go to the Imagination Library. It’s been 20 years since the Imagination Library was launched. We’ve seen 100 million books get into the hands of children and hopefully there will be many more.”

Parton also revealed the cover art and the track listing for the album at the press conference. She wrote and sings all 14 of the tracks.

The album includes a new recording of Parton’s hit 1971 song “Coat of Many Colors,” which has since inspired a children’s book and a 2015 television movie. There is also a bonus track of Parton reading aloud the book version of “Coat of Many Colors.”

