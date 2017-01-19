9 Great Live Performances from Dolly Parton, Our Forever Queen

National treasure Dolly Parton turns 71 on Thursday, Jan. 19. There’s a long list of reasons why Dolly is forever No. 1 in our hearts — her wit, charm, benevolence — but first and foremost, it’s her music. As she’s grown into more of a cultural icon and celebrated personality, it can occasionally be difficult to remember that Parton is first and foremost an astonishingly talented musician. So we scoured the YouTube archives for some videos to prove just that. Enjoy.

“Appalachian Memories,” 1985:

Parton announces that the next song is “for all the hard-workin’ daddies” out there, which elicits a loud “wooo” from a member of the audience. Parton immediately responds, “You ain’t nobody’s daddy! You’ve just been standing down there looking up my dress ever since I come out here.” Then she launches into a devastating version of “Appalachian Memories.”

“Dumb Blonde,” 1967:

Dolly’s first big hit on the country charts reached No. 24. “This dumb blonde ain’t nobody’s fool.”

“Mule Skinner,” 1978:

Bill Monroe is a music legend in his own right, but he must be made of stone to remain that stern next to Dolly Parton. “You know I come from Tennessee, don’t you, Bill?” she ad libs at one point. We all do, Dolly. We all do.

“Applejack,” 1983:

Parton can sing, sure, but she’s also a mean banjo player, and as you’ll see in this next clip, a talented guitarist as well.

“Do I Ever Cross Your Mind,” 1977:

“People often ask me how I play the guitar with long nails. Well, I play pretty good.” Then she laughs the most adorable giggle in the history of the world.

“The Grass is Blue,” 2009:

Oh, you didn’t know she plays piano, too?

“Coat of Many Colors,” 2009:

And the autoharp.

“Tennessee Mountain Home,” 2016:

And the dulcimer.

“Mountain Angel,” 2010:

That’s mandolin virtuoso and Prairie Home Companion host Chris Thile backing her up on — what else — the mandolin.