Miley Cyrus‘ fiancé Liam Hemsworth has gotten the seal of approval from someone very close to Cyrus’ heart: godmother Dolly Parton!

On Friday, the 71-year-old country icon made an appearance on Australian morning show Sunrise via satellite from Nashville where she gushed about her goddaughter’s longtime love.

“Well I have to say, Liam, her sweet boyfriend is about the most-handsome thing I’ve ever seen,” Parton said. “And he is as nice as he is good looking.”

“She really lucked up with him,” Parton continued. “But I think he lucked up with her too. I think they’re a good team.”

Her kind words come days after Cyrus and Hemsworth made their first red carpet appearance since October 2016, walking hand-in-hand on the red carpet premiere of Thor: Ragnarok at the TCL Chinese Theater in Los Angeles.

Ever since reconciling last fall, the Younger Now singer and the Hunger Games actor, who dated for three years before splitting in 2013, have kept their relationship out of the spotlight.

In a recent interview with Howard Stern, Cyrus revealed the reason behind their breakup.

“I had to. I don’t like when relationships are two halves trying to make a whole,’ The Voice judge told Stern during her first appearance on his radio show. “So, I don’t think that I have that co-dependency. I think people that break up and get back together, that’s awesome.”

She added, “You get time to be yourself. You get time to grow up. I think if you’re growing up attached to another person, you never really get solid as your own being.”

Elsewhere on Sunrise, Parton gushed about Cyrus and collaborating with her goddaughter on Younger Now.

“I’m extremely proud of Miley,” Parton said. “I’ve loved her since she was a tiny little baby. I knew she was special from day one. Even as a little bitty child, before she got on Hannah Montana, she just had that sparkle and that radiance. She’s so gifted, as you know, with her comedic timing, with her professionalism. She’s a great writer, she plays the guitar. A lot of people don’t realize how talented she is. She’s a great singer.”

Parton continued: “I just got a chance to write and record a song with her for her new album—it’s called ‘Rainbow Land.’ It’s the first time we’ve ever done something together on a record. We’ve performed together on TV shows — she’s done ‘Jolene,’ my song, and we’ve done that together for different charity shows or whatever. But this was the first time we got to write an original song together and that was a big thrill to me.”