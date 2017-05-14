Dan + Shay’s Dan Smyers Marries Abby Law

He’s already one half of the country music duo Dan + Shay. But on Saturday, Dan Smyers officially joined another duo — marrying longtime love Abby Law!

The couple, who got engaged in November on Waikiki Beach in Hawaii after three and a half years of dating, tied the knot as the sun set in Nashville, their rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

Among their wedding party were two very special members of the couple’s four-legged family — dogs Chief and Joy, dressed in a tux and coordinating dress.

“They are the most important bridesmaid and groomsman,” Smyers joked to PEOPLE while exclusively debuting his and Law’s engagement photos in March.

The 29-year-old singer was busy leading up to the big day, traveling the country on his band’s biggest headlining tour to date. That left much of the wedding planning to Law, who also gave PEOPLE a preview of what to expect.

“We were going to try and keep it super small, but we have so many people that we love and care about and we both have decent-sized families,” she said. “The numbers add up really quickly, but it’ll be great.”

“The wedding is going to be very representative of the both of us,” added Smyers. “We’re both vegetarians so there’s going to be a lot of vegetarian and vegan food options, and our dogs are going to be in the wedding so it’s going to be very us and laid-back.”

Holding the ceremony in the city they call home was special for the couple, who called it their “favorite place in the world.”

“It’ll be awesome to have all of our friends and family together in Nashville — a lot of them have never been here,” Smyers said. “We built our love story in Nashville and it’ll be cool to get everybody there to see where it all began for us.”

“It’ll be nice to make it official. Everybody’s story is different, everybody’s timeline is different but by the time we got engaged, we were so familiar with each other that there wasn’t anything foreign or scary.”

Law shared the same sentiment: “We’re very much looking forward to being husband and wife because our life has been really wonderful together.”

With Smyers’ wedding now behind him, the pressure is on bandmate Shay Mooney and his fiancée Hannah Billingsley — though they’ve got their hands full at the moment. The pair welcomed their son, Asher James, in late January.

“We’re thinking fall for a wedding, but we’re still getting our plans together,” Mooney told PEOPLE in March. “I’m letting Hannah take care of most of that. We’re getting the details taken care of, but our main focus is Asher right now.”