Craig Campbell: A Day in the Life on Tour with the ‘Outskirts of Heaven’ Singer
The country star is currently on the road with Luke Bryan on his Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day Tour
By Craig Campbell•@craigcampbelltv
Posted on
1 of 6
ALL IN
"Doing tonight's pre-show ritual with the EMTs in the house. Bring it on New Hampshire!"
2 of 6
LAUGH IT OUT
"We always get a little giddy before the show. Enjoying some laughs with the band and EMTs backstage in Gilford."
3 of 6
PIANO PAL
"Kansas – my 8-week-old mini Aussie Shepherd puppy – joining me on vocals for the day's fan experience."
4 of 6
CLAP BACK
"I'm so grateful to each and every fan that spends their good money to come out! I try to shake as many hands as I can."
5 of 6
READY TO GO
"Almost showtime ... two minutes until we hit the stage."
6 of 6
READY TO RIFF
"Me with my new McPherson guitar and representing Joe Diffie."
