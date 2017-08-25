Exclusive

Craig Campbell: A Day in the Life on Tour with the ‘Outskirts of Heaven’ Singer

The country star is currently on the road with Luke Bryan on his Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day Tour

By @craigcampbelltv

"Doing tonight's pre-show ritual with the EMTs in the house. Bring it on New Hampshire!"

"We always get a little giddy before the show. Enjoying some laughs with the band and EMTs backstage in Gilford."

"Kansas – my 8-week-old mini Aussie Shepherd puppy – joining me on vocals for the day's fan experience."

"I'm so grateful to each and every fan that spends their good money to come out! I try to shake as many hands as I can."

"Almost showtime ... two minutes until we hit the stage."

"Me with my new McPherson guitar and representing Joe Diffie."

