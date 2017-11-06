Country Strong: Nashville's Power Couples
Before country’s big night, catch up with the singers (and civilians) making love last in Music City
Updated
More
1 of 12
TIM & FAITH
When it comes to power couples in the world of country, it’s hard to top McGraw and Hill. They briefly met on a radio show, and although they saw the chemistry was instant, things really heated up between the two when they went on tour together in 1996. Fast forward to today, and they’ve been married nearly 20 years and between them, have eight Grammys, 28 ACM and 14 CMA awards. Let’s just hope their house is big enough for all that hardware.
2 of 12
JASON & BRITTANY
Their relationship started on a controversial note (the first pictures of the two canoodling were taken while he was still married to someone else), but Aldean and Kerr’s newly wedded status has solidified their place as country’s latest couple to watch. The duo tied the knot in Mexico in 2015, and are currently expecting their first child.
3 of 12
GARTH & TRISHA
For the past decade, Brooks has kept out of the spotlight to focus on his family. But it was during that time that he became half of one of country’s most celebrated couples, marrying Yearwood in 2005. As Brooks embarks on his full-fledged return to music, Yearwood is there by his side: The two went on tour together on the The Garth Brooks World Tour with Trisha Yearwood, his first in years.
4 of 12
KEIFER & SHAWNA
There are country couples where husband and wife are famous in their own right, and then there are those that are famous together. The Thompsons, better known as Thompson Square, came to fame together – they briefly worked as solo artists, but it’s as a pair that they’ve found real success in the country world. Since signing with Stoney Creek Records in 2012, the two have won two ACM awards for Vocal Duo of the Year.
5 of 12
JIMI & KAREN
Little Big Town may be a quartet, but within that foursome, there’s a couple, too. Two of the band’s members, Westbrook and Fairchild, fell in love and married a few years after the band formed. When they first met, Fairchild was married, and although the couple waited until her marriage was over to start things up, Jimi said, “I think there was always something underlying there that we were trying to ignore.”
6 of 12
CHRIS & HILLARY
Like Little Big Town, Lady Antebellum is a hotbed of romance. However, Tyrrell and Scott’s relationship goes back much further than either of their relationships with the band. They met in college, but the sparks didn’t really fly until 2010, when both of their bands opened for Tim McGraw on tour. After this reconnection, they started dating, and two years after that, took their relationship to the next level – Tyrell joined Lady A full-time as their drummer. The mix of work and play hasn’t hurt them yet: the couple married in 2012, welcomed their first child shortly after and are currently expecting twins.
7 of 12
BRAD & KIMBERLY
The Father of the Bride star found marital bliss of her own with country crooner . The couple has been married for more than a decade, has two children and recently renewed their vows. And while Williams-Paisley isn’t a country artist in real life, she’s embraced her husband’s career on-screen – she played a supporting role on the country-fueled TV drama Nashville.
8 of 12
CARRIE & MIKE
Only half of this couple is truly country, but and her retired NHL player husband Fisher have enough combined star power to earn them a spot on the list. Since their relationship began, the two – who are parents to son Isaiah – have become a red carpet staple. And though Fisher was an athlete, he played for a team close to country hearts: the Nashville Predators.
9 of 12
KEITH & NICOLE
Like Underwood and Fisher, Urban found love outside of Nashville with Kidman. It’s a pretty good deal for them both, though: He gets a seat at the Golden Globes and the Oscars; she joins him at the ACMs and CMAs – and everybody wins.
10 of 12
VINCE & AMY
Like many country couples, it was music that brought Gill and Grant together. They met when they recorded a duet (“House of Love”), and Grant says that the connection was immediate. “I think that a part of me loved him instantly,” she told ABC News. While there were roadblocks to their romance – both were married to other people, and Grant’s devotion to her Christian faith made divorce difficult – after years apart, they split from their respective spouses and married in 2000.
11 of 12
LUKE & CAROLINE
You can’t help but love a couple that’s been together since college. Bryan and his wife, Boyer, met during his senior (and her freshman) year at Georgia Southern University, but it took her a bit of time to come around: they dated on and off for years before tying the knot in 2006. Though she doesn’t make music of her own, but she does pitch in on her husband’s tunes: In 2013, she starred in the music video for his song “Crash My Party.”
12 of 12
THOMAS & LAUREN
The "Craving You" singer and his wife Lauren, who tied the knot in 2012, welcomed not one but two daughters in 2017: Willa Gray, whom they adopted from Uganda, and Ada James, who joined the family in August. The couple may be red carpet regulars now, but their relationship has much more everyday beginnings: They met in first grade.
See Also
More
More
Everything You Need to Know About the 2017 CMA Awards
Country Star Cam on Writing a Song for Sam Smith’s New Album: We Had the 'Same Heartache'
CMA Awards Reverse Media Restrictions After Host Brad Paisley Slams ‘Unfair’ Rules
Blake Shelton Gives Gwen Stefani's 'Revlon-Red Lips' a Sweet Shout-Out on His New Album
Behind the Scenes of Chris Lane's New Music Video for 'Take Back Home Girl' with Tori Kelly