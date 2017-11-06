CHRIS & HILLARY

Like Little Big Town, Lady Antebellum is a hotbed of romance. However, Tyrrell and Scott’s relationship goes back much further than either of their relationships with the band. They met in college, but the sparks didn’t really fly until 2010, when both of their bands opened for Tim McGraw on tour. After this reconnection, they started dating, and two years after that, took their relationship to the next level – Tyrell joined Lady A full-time as their drummer. The mix of work and play hasn’t hurt them yet: the couple married in 2012, welcomed their first child shortly after and are currently expecting twins.