The Voice Alums Colton Swon, of The Swon Brothers, and Caroline Glaser Are Engaged

The Voice not only launched Colton Swon’s music career, it also served as a matchmaking service for him and his now bride-to-be, indie rock singer-songwriter Caroline Glaser.

Swon, one half of the country music duo The Swon Brothers, proposed to his fellow The Voice Season 4 alum on Saturday — and she said yes!

Swon, 28, popped the question by convincing the staff at a local theater to allow him to air a homemade trailer showcasing the couple most memorable moments. Then, the crooner got down on one knee in front of both of their families.

Swon took to Instagram to share the big news with a photo of Glaser, 22, donning her engagement ring.

“She said YES! I get to marry my best friend y’all!” he captioned the snap. “I’ve been dreaming her up my whole life and she’s so much more than what my simple mind could come up with. Thank you Lord for this amazing girl and these two amazing families. Forever ain’t long enough.”

Glaser also showed off her new accessory on social media with a black-and-white photo of the couple.

“My heart is exploding & I’m struggling to find the right words to say, but today I said yes to a life with my best friend,” she wrote. “Couldn’t have dreamt up a better moment (or guy)– Nobody makes me laugh harder or smile bigger… I love you Colton Hunter with my whole heart. Forever isn’t nearly long enough.”