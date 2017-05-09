RaeLynn, Kane Brown and Lauren Alaina Nominated for CMT Awards’ Breakthrough Video of the Year

Get ready to cast your votes for some of country’s biggest names!
The list of nominees for the 2017 CMT Awards was released on Tuesday, and PEOPLE has the exclusive roster for breakthrough video of the year.
Don’t miss a beat of country music news, photos and videos! Click here to get all this and more in the PEOPLE Country Newsletter.
For the award for best video from an artist’s major breakthrough album, some of country’s rising stars are highlighted.
- Lauren Alaina – “Road Less Traveled”: The runner-up on season 10 of American Idol, who was also one of CMT’s Next Women of Country, scored the No. 1 spot for the first-time on Billboard’s country airplay chart with the song, co-penned by Meghan Trainor.
- Kane Brown – “Used To Love You Sober”: After appearing on The X Factor in 2013, he built a social media presence with wildly popular videos on his Facebook page. Then in 2015, he released his sophomore EP, Closer, which included the hit song.
- Luke Combs – “Hurricane”: The 27-year-old singer partnered with CMT Music for the world premiere of his new video for “Hurricane” back in September.
- Jon Pardi – “Dirt on My Boots”: The month of March belonged to Pardi as this song, co-written by Thomas Rhett, was parked at the top of Billboard‘s country airplay chart for three straight weeks.
- RaeLynn – “Love Triangle”: The Voice alum, who was featured on CMT’s Next Women of Country Live, told PEOPLE that her 2016 hit is a raw and emotional account of what it’s like to be the child of divorced parents.
- Brett Young – “In Case You Didn’t Know”: The second single from his self-titled 10-song debut album took the top spot on Shazam’s country chart and sat at No. 2 on the iTunes Country chart following its January radio release. Not to mention, it became a wildly popular choice for the first dance at weddings.
This year’s CMT Music Awards performers include country superstars Rhett, Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan and Miranda Lambert, along with Brett Eldredge.
Fan voting is now open at CMT.com and continues until Monday, June 5 at 12:01 AM ET.
The 2017 CMT Music Awards — hosted by Nashville star Charles Esten — will air live on CMT on June 7 at 8:00 p.m. EST.