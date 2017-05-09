RaeLynn, Kane Brown and Lauren Alaina Nominated for CMT Awards’ Breakthrough Video of the Year

Get ready to cast your votes for some of country’s biggest names!

The list of nominees for the 2017 CMT Awards was released on Tuesday, and PEOPLE has the exclusive roster for breakthrough video of the year.

For the award for best video from an artist’s major breakthrough album, some of country’s rising stars are highlighted.

This year’s CMT Music Awards performers include country superstars Rhett, Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan and Miranda Lambert, along with Brett Eldredge.

Fan voting is now open at CMT.com and continues until Monday, June 5 at 12:01 AM ET.

The 2017 CMT Music Awards — hosted by Nashville star Charles Esten — will air live on CMT on June 7 at 8:00 p.m. EST.