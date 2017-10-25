Cody Alan is engaged!

The CMT host proposed to his boyfriend, Trea Smith, in September while on vacation at a Sandals resort in Jamaica, he tells PEOPLE exclusively.

“I’d been carrying around the ring for a few months and almost popped the question on several different occasions, but I waited,” says Alan, 44, who knew the time right during a candlelit dinner on the beach with his beau, 25.

“With waves softly breaking around us and a gorgeous bright moon hanging overhead, we felt like we were on an episode of The Bachelor!” the country personality says, recounting the proposal story. “I was anxious about the moment, so I started my big speech before the food even arrived. I told him how much I loved him, and with a few tears and a crack in my voice, I gave him the ring and asked him to marry me. Lucky for me, he said yes!”

Country music brought Alan and Smith, an occupational therapist, together in 2015.

“We met at a Carrie Underwood concert I was hosting,” Alan recalls. “Carrie, she’s like cupid to us — but with much better legs!”

The couple got more serious in 2016; this January, Alan came out exclusively to PEOPLE; and ever since, the pair have stepped out publicly together, walking the red carpet at the ACMs in April then the CMT Awards in June.

Alan has two teenage children — a daughter and son — from his marriage to his ex-wife, and Smith immediately took to his family.

“Not to be too cliché, but I knew he was the one by the way he loved my kids,” says Alan.

“Being a father already, my children were the most important factor in my deciding to get married again. Plus, Trea and I always have the most fun together. In a very real sense, he’s helped open my eyes to what it means to have true joy in life; and that he is open to share that love and joy with my children meant the world to me,” he added.

Alan hasn’t started planning their big day yet. But the iHeartRadio star knows this wedding will be different from his first.

“No one will be in a dress, for starters!” he quips. “We’re both simple guys, so I’m not sure it will be lavish … but we certainly want to share it with all those who’ve loved and supported us on our journey.”

As for what Alan is looking forward to most in marriage?

“His and his bathroom sinks!” he says.

More seriously: “Everyone wants to find true love and make it last,” Alan adds. “We’ve always been intensely loyal to each other, and to now fully commit ourselves to a lifetime relationship is the greatest. Trea is amazing, and I’m looking forward to our new adventures.”