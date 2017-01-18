CMT Star Cody Alan Reacts to the ‘Heartwarming’ Support He Received After Coming Out: ‘I Hope I Can Be a Positive Voice’

Cody Alan is humbled and hopeful.

The CMT host came out as gay last week on social media and in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, and he’s since received an outpouring of love from fans and his country music peers.

“The response was overwhelmingly positive,” Alan, 44, says. “It was great to hear from so many A-listers, from Carrie Underwood and Toby Keith to Dierks Bentley — that meant the world to me, that they were willing to speak up. And I’ve received a lot of messages from many smaller, more silent voices who were just grateful to have another country voice speak up and represent themselves. I wasn’t really expecting that reaction.”

Indeed, after Alan opened up publicly about his sexuality on Thursday, the Nashville community rallied around him, sending well wishes over social media. Still, the iHeartRadio personality was nervous ahead of sharing his long-kept secret.

“Perhaps the scariest moment of my life was pushing that ‘Publish’ or ‘Send’ button on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter and sending it out to the world so quickly,” he says. “There were a few minutes of silence leading up to that, but I knew it would be a big deal not only to me and my family and friends but to the industry; it could be a helpful move. Since then, it’s felt good.”

Alan began opening up about his sexuality to close friends and family 10 years ago, starting with his ex-wife and, eventually, their daughter and son, now 18 and 14, whom he says have become his “biggest supporters.” Being backed by them — as well as his partner, occupational therapist Michael Smith, and the CMT staff, which he says “has been amazing” since he told them he was gay — led him to finally making his announcement last Thursday.

“It’s been heartwarming to hear from so many people,” Alan adds. “I’m just grateful for the support.”

And while the country music figure wants “to get my life back to normal” following the past week’s media hoopla, he’s hoping to make a difference, too.

“If I can help in some way, I hope to do that. It’s been a real challenge for me, and I’ve come through it,” he says. “And if I can help others with their struggles — help them see that there is hope and there is a light on the other side, I hope I can be a positive voice in that way. And if this gives hope and courage to more silent voices, I’ve made a positive difference.”