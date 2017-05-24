The Chainsmokers and Florida Georgia Line Team Up for CMT Awards Performance — Plus Even More Collabs!

The CMT Music Awards are right around the corner — and some of music’s biggest stars are teaming up for a few showstopping collaborations!

The Chainsmokers and Florida Georgia Line will take to the stage together at the star-studded award ceremony on June 7 in Nashville, possibly to perform their duet “Last Day Alive,” officials announced on Wednesday.

As if such a dreamy mash-up weren’t enough, Lady Antebellum is slated to team up with the legendary Earth, Wind & Fire. Country music royalty Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood will perform live together — a first for the duo on any CMT stage.

The award show may mark the first joint performance between Underwood and Urban on the network’s stage, but the singers are no strangers to bringing down the house together. At April’s Academy of Country Music Awards, the pair performed a rousing version of their duet “The Fighter.”

Meanwhile, Lady Antebellum’s collaboration with Earth, Wind & Fire will precede the iconic R&B band’s upcoming CMT Crossroads concert, Billboard reports.

This year’s CMT Music Awards performers include country superstars Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan and Miranda Lambert, along with Brett Eldredge and Thomas Rhett.

Nashville‘s Charles Esten will host the award show.

Fan voting began on May 9 at CMT.com and continues until Monday, June 5 at 12:01 AM ET.

The 2017 CMT Music Awards will air live from Nashville on CMT on June 7 at 8:00 p.m. EST.